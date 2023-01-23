Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Price Target to €64.00

Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €70.00 ($76.09) to €64.00 ($69.57) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

KGSPY has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Kingspan Group from €90.00 ($97.83) to €83.00 ($90.22) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Kingspan Group from €48.00 ($52.17) to €54.00 ($58.70) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Kingspan Group from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Kingspan Group from €64.00 ($69.57) to €62.00 ($67.39) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Kingspan Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kingspan Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KGSPY opened at $62.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.73. Kingspan Group has a 52 week low of $42.30 and a 52 week high of $114.51.

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring.

