Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Target Price to $17.00

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Nordstrom from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Nordstrom from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Nordstrom from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered Nordstrom from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Nordstrom from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Nordstrom Stock Performance

JWN stock opened at $17.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.17. Nordstrom has a 12-month low of $15.52 and a 12-month high of $29.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.67.

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 58.09% and a net margin of 2.08%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nordstrom will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nordstrom

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JWN. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Nordstrom by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nordstrom in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment consists of a selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

Featured Stories

