Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Upgrades Gecina Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:GECFF) to “Buy”

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Gecina Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:GECFF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $120.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, AlphaValue downgraded Gecina Société anonyme to a reduce rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gecina Société anonyme presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $120.75.

Shares of GECFF opened at $68.10 on Thursday. Gecina Société anonyme has a 52 week low of $68.10 and a 52 week high of $148.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.10 and a 200-day moving average of $74.43.

Gecina operates innovative and sustainable living spaces. The Group owns, manages and develops Europe's leading office portfolio, with nearly 97% located in the Paris Region, and a portfolio of residential assets and student residences, with over 9,000 apartments. These portfolios are valued at 20 billion euros at end-June 2020.

