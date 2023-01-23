Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) Price Target Cut to €23.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DTCWY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €24.00 ($26.09) to €23.00 ($25.00) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.
Deutsche Wohnen Trading Down 1.9 %
Shares of Deutsche Wohnen stock opened at $11.87 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.81. Deutsche Wohnen has a twelve month low of $8.15 and a twelve month high of $21.43.
About Deutsche Wohnen
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Deutsche Wohnen (DTCWY)
- Which Wireless Stock Should You Buy in 2023?
- Is Virgin Galactic Stock Preparing for Lift-Off?
- Chevron is Likely to Increase its Dividend Before Earnings
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/16 – 1/20
- Does Old Dominion Show That Trucking Is Hitting The Brakes?
Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Wohnen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Wohnen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.