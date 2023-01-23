Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) Price Target Cut to €23.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DTCWY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €24.00 ($26.09) to €23.00 ($25.00) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Deutsche Wohnen Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Deutsche Wohnen stock opened at $11.87 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.81. Deutsche Wohnen has a twelve month low of $8.15 and a twelve month high of $21.43.

About Deutsche Wohnen

Deutsche Wohnen SE is a holding company, which engages in the development and management of residential properties property portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Residential Property Management; Disposals; and Nursing & Assisted Living. The Residential Property Management segment engages in the management of residential properties in the context of active asset management.

