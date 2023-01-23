DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Short Interest Down 7.0% in December

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,650,000 shares, a decline of 7.0% from the December 15th total of 12,530,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DXCM. Cowen increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $85.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen upped their price objective on DexCom from $85.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on DexCom from $101.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on DexCom from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on DexCom in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DexCom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.00.

In other news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total value of $270,288.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,572,230.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $46,378.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 137,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,454,510.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total transaction of $270,288.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,572,230.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,426,685. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of DexCom by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,844 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of DexCom by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,251 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at $7,003,000. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DexCom stock traded down $0.88 on Monday, reaching $106.98. 1,071,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,557,745. The company has a market capitalization of $41.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 198.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.14. DexCom has a 52 week low of $66.89 and a 52 week high of $134.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $113.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.77.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical device company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. DexCom had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $769.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.67 million. Sell-side analysts predict that DexCom will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

