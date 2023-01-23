Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Short Interest Down 12.3% in December

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 802,400 shares, a decrease of 12.3% from the December 15th total of 914,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 348,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Diageo Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DEO traded down $0.22 on Monday, reaching $185.74. 302,165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,640. The business’s 50-day moving average is $182.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Diageo has a fifty-two week low of $160.09 and a fifty-two week high of $212.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DEO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,160 ($39.12) to GBX 2,750 ($34.05) in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley cut Diageo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,350 ($53.86) to GBX 4,500 ($55.71) in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 5,430 ($67.23) to GBX 5,010 ($62.03) in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,113.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diageo

About Diageo

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 13,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Diageo by 1.1% in the second quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Tevis Investment Management lifted its stake in Diageo by 6.2% in the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 3.3% during the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Diageo by 2.9% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

