Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,490,000 shares, an increase of 14.8% from the December 15th total of 3,040,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,930,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total transaction of $475,907.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,334,957.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dollar General

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 3.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000,000 after acquiring an additional 4,174 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 4.1% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter valued at about $11,433,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 24.0% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Bank GFN acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter valued at about $303,000. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar General Stock Performance

NYSE DG traded up $0.69 on Monday, hitting $231.30. 678,425 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,119,452. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $245.64 and its 200 day moving average is $245.97. Dollar General has a 52 week low of $183.25 and a 52 week high of $262.20. The company has a market capitalization of $51.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.39.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.55 by ($0.22). Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.43% and a net margin of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.43 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Dollar General will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DG shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $265.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $262.00 to $237.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar General has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.27.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

