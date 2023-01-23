Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGF) Short Interest Up 5.4% in December

Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the December 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 98.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DRXGF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Drax Group from GBX 1,010 ($12.32) to GBX 825 ($10.07) in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Liberum Capital started coverage on Drax Group in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Drax Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Drax Group from GBX 537 ($6.55) to GBX 598 ($7.30) in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Drax Group from GBX 1,000 ($12.20) to GBX 1,100 ($13.42) in a report on Friday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $841.33.

Drax Group Stock Performance

DRXGF remained flat at $8.35 during trading on Monday. Drax Group has a one year low of $5.36 and a one year high of $11.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.76.

Drax Group Company Profile

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and Pellet Production. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

Further Reading

