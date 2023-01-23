Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Decreases Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,671,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,239,067,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523,129 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,729,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,992 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,488,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,652 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $44,164,000. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,013,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.99 on Monday, reaching $61.21. 392,203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,933,486. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $55.30 and a 1-year high of $78.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.17.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.