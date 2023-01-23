Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Has $2.03 Million Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. cut its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,615 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Walmart by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,919,371 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,908,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,320 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC increased its position in Walmart by 6,198.0% during the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,457,491 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $201,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434,349 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Walmart by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,258,231 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $783,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,328 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Walmart by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,399,536 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $357,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in Walmart by 13,928.8% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,018,354 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,095 shares in the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of WMT stock traded up $2.01 on Monday, hitting $142.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,357,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,347,198. The business has a 50 day moving average of $146.42 and a 200 day moving average of $138.02. The stock has a market cap of $384.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $616,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 263,809 shares in the company, valued at $37,181,240.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 7,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.89, for a total transaction of $1,049,230.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,683,978.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $616,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 263,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,181,240.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,831,902 shares of company stock worth $1,312,822,421 over the last quarter. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.42.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.