Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Has $805,000 Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of IDEX in the 1st quarter worth about $1,058,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of IDEX by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of IDEX by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of IDEX by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 82,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,877,000 after acquiring an additional 16,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO William K. Grogan sold 843 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total value of $42,529.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 127,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,441,910.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other IDEX news, CFO William K. Grogan sold 843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total transaction of $42,529.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 127,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,441,910.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Livingston Satterthwaite sold 3,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.69, for a total transaction of $684,771.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,946,634.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,766 shares of company stock valued at $2,097,044. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IDEX Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IEX shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on IDEX from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Cowen boosted their target price on IDEX to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on IDEX from $228.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on IDEX in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.00.

Shares of NYSE IEX traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $232.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,327. IDEX Co. has a 12-month low of $172.18 and a 12-month high of $246.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $233.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $824.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $779.81 million. IDEX had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 20.68%. IDEX’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.79%.

IDEX Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

Further Reading

