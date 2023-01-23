Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Reduces Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,351 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Schubert & Co grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. 75.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $546.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $491.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $469.56.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.7 %

About Lockheed Martin

Shares of NYSE LMT traded up $3.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $446.60. 419,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,464,813. The company has a market capitalization of $117.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.73. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $365.34 and a 52-week high of $498.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $475.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $443.76.

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

