Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Sells 6,029 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,767 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 6,029 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 1.3% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 1.6% in the second quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 13,299 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 1.5% in the second quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 14,547 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 2.6% in the second quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,985 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the second quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 22,563 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VZ traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.22. The stock had a trading volume of 8,538,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,796,592. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $34.55 and a one year high of $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $168.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.00 and its 200-day moving average is $40.87.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 56.62%.

VZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.11.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

