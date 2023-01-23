Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Trims Stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,591 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,114 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Ares Capital by 39.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,993,981 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $107,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683,882 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Ares Capital by 160.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,117,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $23,403,000 after acquiring an additional 687,496 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 35.7% in the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 2,361,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $49,475,000 after purchasing an additional 621,814 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 79.0% in the second quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 918,982 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,477,000 after purchasing an additional 405,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 60.4% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,071,841 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $19,218,000 after purchasing an additional 403,450 shares during the last quarter. 32.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Ares Capital Stock Up 1.2 %

ARCC traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,387,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,311,878. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Ares Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $16.53 and a 1 year high of $23.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.97 and its 200-day moving average is $19.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. The business had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.41 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 40.71% and a return on equity of 10.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ARCC. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Hovde Group lowered their price target on shares of Ares Capital to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.64.

Ares Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.