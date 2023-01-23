EAC Price Reaches $0.0382 on Exchanges (EAC)

EAC (EAC) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. One EAC token can now be purchased for $0.0382 or 0.00000166 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, EAC has traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. EAC has a total market capitalization of $11.46 million and $5,303.78 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform. The official website for EAC is eacplatform.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.03803565 USD and is down -0.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $5,146.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EAC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

