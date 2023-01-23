EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Short Interest Up 14.4% in December

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 968,800 shares, an increase of 14.4% from the December 15th total of 846,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 260,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. KeyCorp raised EastGroup Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com cut EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.70.

Shares of EGP traded up $2.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $167.61. 89,391 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,007. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.88. EastGroup Properties has a 52-week low of $137.47 and a 52-week high of $217.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $153.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.24%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in EastGroup Properties by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,353,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $916,992,000 after acquiring an additional 257,098 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in EastGroup Properties by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,964,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $457,524,000 after acquiring an additional 217,183 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in EastGroup Properties by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,412,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $492,949,000 after acquiring an additional 248,538 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in EastGroup Properties by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,342,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,133,000 after acquiring an additional 630,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in EastGroup Properties by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 858,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,983,000 after acquiring an additional 7,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an internally-managed equity real estate investment trust. The firm is engaged in the development, acquisition, and operation of industrial properties in the United States. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

