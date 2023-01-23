easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) versus Global Crossing Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:JETMF) Head to Head Survey

easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF – Get Rating) and Global Crossing Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:JETMF – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

easyJet has a beta of 1.68, indicating that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Crossing Airlines Group has a beta of 21.23, indicating that its share price is 2,023% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares easyJet and Global Crossing Airlines Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio easyJet $7.39 billion 0.57 -$216.46 million N/A N/A Global Crossing Airlines Group $14.29 million 3.41 -$19.82 million N/A N/A

Profitability

Global Crossing Airlines Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than easyJet.

This table compares easyJet and Global Crossing Airlines Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets easyJet N/A N/A N/A Global Crossing Airlines Group -20.94% -849.22% -36.04%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for easyJet and Global Crossing Airlines Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score easyJet 0 1 1 0 2.50 Global Crossing Airlines Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

easyJet currently has a consensus price target of $5.70, indicating a potential upside of 2.70%. Given easyJet’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe easyJet is more favorable than Global Crossing Airlines Group.

Summary

easyJet beats Global Crossing Airlines Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About easyJet

easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. It also engages in the sale of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 320 aircrafts, 988 routes, and 153 airports. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

About Global Crossing Airlines Group

Global Crossing Airlines Group, Inc. operates start-up of aircraft, crew, maintenance, insurance, and wet lease US charter airline. It serves the meetings and incentive group, VIP travel, casinos, entertainment industry, and government and academic groups. The company was founded by Edward J. Wegel on September 2, 1966 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

