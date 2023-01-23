eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Short Interest Down 7.1% in December

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,270,000 shares, a decrease of 7.1% from the December 15th total of 17,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

eBay Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of eBay stock traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.66. The stock had a trading volume of 3,254,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,439,695. eBay has a twelve month low of $35.92 and a twelve month high of $60.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.85 and its 200 day moving average is $43.19.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. eBay had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that eBay will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

eBay Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. eBay’s payout ratio is -800.00%.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on eBay from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.89.

Insider Activity at eBay

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 155,248 shares in the company, valued at $6,209,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 25,000 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,209,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 9,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $420,993.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,853 shares of company stock worth $1,601,581. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of eBay

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $268,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in eBay by 135.7% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 40,139 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 23,110 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in eBay by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 12,219 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of eBay by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 135,637 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $5,625,000 after acquiring an additional 3,669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

