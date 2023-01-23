eCash (XEC) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

eCash (XEC) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. One eCash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. eCash has a total market capitalization of $627.76 million and $71.64 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, eCash has traded up 9.8% against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,028.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.60 or 0.00588829 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.65 or 0.00193909 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00042666 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000695 BTC.
eCash Profile
eCash (XEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,288,229,673,303 coins and its circulating supply is 19,288,267,173,303 coins. The official website for eCash is e.cash. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.
eCash Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
