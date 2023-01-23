Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Price Target Raised to $59.00 at Morgan Stanley

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 11.98% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on EIX. StockNews.com downgraded Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Edison International from $82.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group raised Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Edison International from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Edison International from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.27.

NYSE EIX traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $67.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,856,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,384,028. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.19. The firm has a market cap of $25.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.75. Edison International has a 52 week low of $54.45 and a 52 week high of $73.32.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.48. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 4.99%. Equities research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EIX. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Edison International by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,732,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,877,000 after buying an additional 1,541,989 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Edison International by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,704,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,642,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,820 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Edison International by 116.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,904,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,096 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Edison International by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,703,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,815,214,000 after purchasing an additional 814,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Edison International by 73.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,785,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,933,000 after purchasing an additional 755,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

