ELIS (XLS) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2,258.03

ELIS (XLS) traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Over the last seven days, ELIS has traded down 42.6% against the U.S. dollar. ELIS has a market cap of $34.03 million and approximately $2,258.03 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ELIS token can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000738 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About ELIS

ELIS (XLS) is a token. It launched on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.18412737 USD and is down -8.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $3,206.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELIS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ELIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

