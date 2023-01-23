Emera (TSE:EMA) PT Raised to C$61.00 at Scotiabank

Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Rating) had its price target increased by analysts at Scotiabank from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.94% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EMA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Emera from C$66.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Emera from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Emera from C$60.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Emera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, CSFB boosted their price target on shares of Emera from C$53.50 to C$55.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Emera currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$59.75.

Shares of TSE:EMA traded down C$0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$54.01. The company had a trading volume of 140,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250,962. The company has a market cap of C$14.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.95, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$52.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$56.05. Emera has a 12-month low of C$48.63 and a 12-month high of C$65.23.

Emera ( TSE:EMA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.74 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.59 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Emera will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

