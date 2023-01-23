Empowered Funds LLC Boosts Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 668.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,022 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,838 shares during the quarter. Marathon Petroleum makes up approximately 1.5% of Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $15,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter worth $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 49.8% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 100,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total value of $12,175,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,138,565.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total transaction of $12,175,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,138,565.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 12,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.15, for a total value of $1,513,560.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,047,478.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 212,070 shares of company stock worth $25,617,038. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock traded up $2.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $127.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,138,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,178,206. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.49 and a fifty-two week high of $128.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.93. The firm has a market cap of $59.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.52, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.59.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.80 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $47.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.67 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 34.82%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 25.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 13.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price target (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Featured Articles

