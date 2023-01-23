Empowered Funds LLC Increases Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 891.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,934 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 104,241 shares during the period. EOG Resources comprises 1.3% of Empowered Funds LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $12,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 54.3% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 233 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 126.1% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG Resources stock traded up $1.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $134.34. 800,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,773,986. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $132.20 and its 200 day moving average is $123.69. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.16 and a 12 month high of $150.88. The stock has a market cap of $78.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.78.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by ($0.04). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 35.36% and a net margin of 29.84%. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.19 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 13.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.92%.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $397,337.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,842,237.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $289,454.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,698.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $397,337.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 156,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,842,237.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,170 shares of company stock valued at $1,459,657 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $179.00 to $173.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $162.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $149.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.50.

About EOG Resources

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Featured Stories

