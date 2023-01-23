Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Short Interest Update

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,730,000 shares, an increase of 12.3% from the December 15th total of 45,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.7 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ENB. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.40.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 434.8% in the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its stake in Enbridge by 136.4% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC lifted its stake in Enbridge by 428.6% during the third quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 49.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enbridge Stock Performance

NYSE ENB traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $41.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,151,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,575,891. Enbridge has a one year low of $35.02 and a one year high of $47.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $84.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.65.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.87 billion during the quarter. Enbridge had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 10.60%. On average, analysts expect that Enbridge will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.6538 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.75%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Read More

