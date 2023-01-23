Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Holdings Raised by Sivik Global Healthcare LLC

Sivik Global Healthcare LLC increased its position in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 85,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Encompass Health comprises about 2.1% of Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $3,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 137.5% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Encompass Health during the second quarter worth $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on EHC. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Encompass Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.13.

Insider Transactions at Encompass Health

Encompass Health Trading Up 0.5 %

In related news, Director Greg D. Carmichael bought 1,830 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.67 per share, with a total value of $100,046.10. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,546 shares in the company, valued at $576,549.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EHC stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $63.01. The company had a trading volume of 368,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,262. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.43 and a 200 day moving average of $53.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Encompass Health Co. has a 1-year low of $44.33 and a 1-year high of $74.61.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). Encompass Health had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 5.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Encompass Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.