Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Short Interest Up 13.6% in December

Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 646,200 shares, an increase of 13.6% from the December 15th total of 568,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 269,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DAVA. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Endava from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Endava from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Endava from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Endava from $94.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Endava from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DAVA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Endava by 433.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endava in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endava in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Endava by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Endava during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 52.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DAVA traded up $2.28 on Monday, hitting $88.70. 191,435 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,838. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.87. Endava has a one year low of $61.55 and a one year high of $146.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.81 and a beta of 1.17.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $231.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.56 million. Endava had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 22.06%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Endava will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. It offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

