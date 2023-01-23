Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.
NYSE ENIC traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.29. 472,796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,466. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.74. Enel Chile has a 52-week low of $0.98 and a 52-week high of $2.31.
Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Enel Chile had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter.
Enel Chile SA engages in the development, operation, generation, and distribution of electricity. It operates through following segments: Generation, Transmission, and Distribution. The Generation segment supplies electricity to end customers using lines and substations that belong to transmission and distribution companies.
