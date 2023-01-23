Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Enel Chile Stock Up 6.5 %

NYSE ENIC traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.29. 472,796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,466. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.74. Enel Chile has a 52-week low of $0.98 and a 52-week high of $2.31.

Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Enel Chile had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enel Chile

Enel Chile Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lesa Sroufe & Co acquired a new position in Enel Chile in the third quarter valued at approximately $969,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enel Chile by 38.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,781,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 494,605 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Enel Chile by 17.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,795,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 415,298 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enel Chile by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,095,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 333,790 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its position in Enel Chile by 92.6% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 623,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 299,709 shares during the last quarter. 2.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enel Chile SA engages in the development, operation, generation, and distribution of electricity. It operates through following segments: Generation, Transmission, and Distribution. The Generation segment supplies electricity to end customers using lines and substations that belong to transmission and distribution companies.

