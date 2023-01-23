Energem Corp. (NASDAQ:ENCPW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Energem Corp. (NASDAQ:ENCPW – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 71,400 shares, a growth of 6.4% from the December 15th total of 67,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.7 days.

Energem Price Performance

Shares of ENCPW remained flat at $0.09 during midday trading on Monday. 2,552 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,479. Energem has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Energem during the first quarter worth approximately $154,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Energem during the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Ramius Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energem during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clear Street LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energem by 517.6% during the second quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 339,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 284,273 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Energem during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Energem Company Profile

Energem Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the energy industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

