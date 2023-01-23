Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) Short Interest Update

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 983,700 shares, a drop of 12.9% from the December 15th total of 1,130,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 377,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 808.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 183.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 180.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Enerpac Tool Group Stock Performance

NYSE:EPAC remained flat at $24.13 during mid-day trading on Monday. 186,748 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,961. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.77 and its 200 day moving average is $22.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Enerpac Tool Group has a twelve month low of $16.09 and a twelve month high of $27.37. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.22 and a beta of 1.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Enerpac Tool Group ( NYSE:EPAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $139.38 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st.

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other segments. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

Further Reading

