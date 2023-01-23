ENI (ETR:ENI) Given a €18.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €18.00 ($19.57) target price on ENI (ETR:ENI – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.70 ($17.07) price target on shares of ENI in a research note on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group set a €18.00 ($19.57) price target on shares of ENI in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.00 ($20.65) price target on shares of ENI in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €20.00 ($21.74) price target on shares of ENI in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays set a €17.50 ($19.02) price target on shares of ENI in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

ENI Price Performance

Shares of ENI opened at €14.44 ($15.70) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.88 billion and a PE ratio of 3.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is €13.81 and its 200-day moving average is €12.51. ENI has a fifty-two week low of €10.45 ($11.36) and a fifty-two week high of €14.80 ($16.09). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

ENI Company Profile

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.

