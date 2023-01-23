Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,410,000 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the December 15th total of 6,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Insider Activity at Eos Energy Enterprises

In other Eos Energy Enterprises news, CEO Joe Mastrangelo purchased 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.15 per share, for a total transaction of $74,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 403,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,286.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel Shribman sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total value of $58,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,733.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joe Mastrangelo purchased 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.15 per share, with a total value of $74,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 403,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,286.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Eos Energy Enterprises

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EOSE. SCP Investment LP raised its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 97.9% in the 2nd quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 76,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 38,000 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Barings LLC increased its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 37.5% during the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,204,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 328,661 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Kempner Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. 28.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Eos Energy Enterprises Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EOSE shares. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Eos Energy Enterprises to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

NASDAQ EOSE traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.47. 1,846,230 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,157,138. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $4.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.72.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.37). Eos Energy Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 2,650.45% and a negative net margin of 1,109.86%. The company had revenue of $6.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.15 million. On average, research analysts predict that Eos Energy Enterprises will post -3.65 EPS for the current year.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. It offers stationary battery storage solutions. The company's flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

