EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Short Interest Up 16.1% in December

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,600,000 shares, a growth of 16.1% from the December 15th total of 20,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on EQT in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of EQT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of EQT from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of EQT to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded EQT from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 98,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total transaction of $4,100,482.33. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 297,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,361,138.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

EQT Stock Up 1.9 %

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EQT by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,038,225 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,550,057,000 after buying an additional 6,293,070 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in EQT in the first quarter valued at $497,156,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of EQT by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,115,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $382,493,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423,003 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of EQT by 6,029.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,424,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $221,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 5,918,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $203,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,402 shares during the period. 97.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EQT traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.59. 1,268,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,574,164. The stock has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62, a PEG ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 1.21. EQT has a 1-year low of $19.20 and a 1-year high of $51.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that EQT will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company engaged in the supplying, transmitting, and distribution of natural gas. It has operations in the Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Featured Articles

