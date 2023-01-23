Erayak Power Solution Group Inc.’s (NASDAQ:RAYA) Quiet Period To End on January 23rd

Erayak Power Solution Group’s (NASDAQ:RAYA – Get Rating) quiet period will end on Monday, January 23rd. Erayak Power Solution Group had issued 3,000,000 shares in its IPO on December 14th. The total size of the offering was $12,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Erayak Power Solution Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ RAYA opened at $2.19 on Monday. Erayak Power Solution Group has a one year low of $1.72 and a one year high of $3.89.

About Erayak Power Solution Group

Erayak Power Solution Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and wholesale and retail of power solution products. Its product portfolio includes sine wave and off-grid inverters, inverter and gasoline generators, battery and smart chargers, and custom-designed products.

