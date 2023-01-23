Estate Counselors LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Estate Counselors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,035 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,995 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 4.9% of Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $31,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,345.2% in the second quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,179,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,504,000 after acquiring an additional 6,885,519 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20,184.0% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,219,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 1,213,665 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,755,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,253,000 after buying an additional 1,197,851 shares in the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,100.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,060,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 1,043,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 8,802,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,357,000 after buying an additional 892,974 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI stock traded up $2.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $200.79. 1,017,467 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,354,519. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $233.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $196.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.11.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

