Estate Counselors LLC Has $10.06 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Estate Counselors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 275,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,010 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Estate Counselors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $10,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 70,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,935,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,487,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 108,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,958,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Bank GFN increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 22,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.90. 2,411,127 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,115,580. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.98 and its 200-day moving average is $39.54. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.88 and a 1-year high of $50.99.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

