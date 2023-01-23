Estate Counselors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $978,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,434,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $631,076,000 after purchasing an additional 362,985 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,067,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $260,361,000 after acquiring an additional 20,584 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 683.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,957,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579,717 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,739,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $173,861,000 after acquiring an additional 50,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 10.2% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,659,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,144,000 after acquiring an additional 247,114 shares during the period. 90.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE OMC traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $84.14. The stock had a trading volume of 200,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305,322. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.84. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.31 and a 52-week high of $91.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.94%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Omnicom Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.40.

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operate in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, which are the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

