Euler Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $54.66 Million (EUL)

Euler (EUL) traded 29.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Euler has a total market capitalization of $54.66 million and approximately $1.82 million worth of Euler was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Euler token can currently be purchased for about $5.50 or 0.00023846 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Euler has traded up 15.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Euler

Euler launched on August 25th, 2021. Euler’s total supply is 27,182,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,931,059 tokens. The official message board for Euler is blog.euler.finance. Euler’s official Twitter account is @eulerfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Euler’s official website is www.euler.finance.

Euler Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Euler is a non-custodial permissionless lending protocol on Ethereum that helps users to earn interest on their crypto assets or hedge against volatile markets without the need for a trusted third party. EUL is an ERC20 token that acts as the native governance token of the Euler Protocol.”

