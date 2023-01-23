European Metals (LON:EMH) Shares Up 2.8%

European Metals Holdings Limited (LON:EMH – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 2.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 37.90 ($0.47) and last traded at GBX 36.50 ($0.45). 6,974 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 94,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 35.50 ($0.44).

European Metals Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 38.43 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 42.32. The company has a quick ratio of 17.52, a current ratio of 17.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of £67.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,825.00.

European Metals Company Profile

European Metals Holdings Limited engages in the exploration and development of Cinovec lithium and tin projects in the Czech Republic. The company was formerly known as Equamineral Holdings Limited and changed its name to European Metals Holdings Limited in February 2014. European Metals Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2012 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

Further Reading

