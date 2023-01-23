EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a growth of 12.2% from the December 15th total of 1,150,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 258,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EverCommerce

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVCM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of EverCommerce by 603.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,493,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139,198 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in EverCommerce by 55.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,551,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,485,000 after buying an additional 551,952 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in EverCommerce by 320.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 237,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after buying an additional 181,331 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in EverCommerce during the first quarter valued at $2,153,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in EverCommerce by 11.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,349,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,813,000 after buying an additional 140,260 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on EverCommerce from $17.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on EverCommerce from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler downgraded EverCommerce from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. JMP Securities decreased their target price on EverCommerce from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on EverCommerce from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EverCommerce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.69.

EverCommerce Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EVCM traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.60. The company had a trading volume of 180,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,025. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.85. EverCommerce has a 1 year low of $5.87 and a 1 year high of $14.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.36.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $158.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.99 million. EverCommerce had a negative net margin of 7.87% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EverCommerce will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About EverCommerce

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in providing integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software, including route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

