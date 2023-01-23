Evercore ISI Cuts Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Price Target to $144.00

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Evercore ISI from $151.00 to $144.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ALL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Allstate from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Allstate from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Allstate from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Allstate from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Allstate in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $147.85.

Allstate stock opened at $125.65 on Thursday. Allstate has a 52 week low of $111.85 and a 52 week high of $144.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.32 billion, a PE ratio of -88.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.61.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.57) by $0.01. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Allstate will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -239.44%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Allstate by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,700,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,200,463,000 after buying an additional 275,168 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,028,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $626,192,000 after purchasing an additional 49,793 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,897,864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $367,253,000 after purchasing an additional 22,466 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 384.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,707,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $337,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Allstate by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,572,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $320,333,000 after buying an additional 759,114 shares in the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

