Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Short Interest Update

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,510,000 shares, a growth of 15.7% from the December 15th total of 2,170,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 663,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Everi from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com lowered Everi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Everi

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Everi by 132.8% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 301,837 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after acquiring an additional 172,184 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Everi in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,993,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Everi by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 77,514 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 22,141 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Everi in the 2nd quarter worth about $416,000. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income increased its holdings in Everi by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 462,834 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,549,000 after buying an additional 88,360 shares in the last quarter. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Everi Trading Up 2.6 %

EVRI stock traded up $0.42 on Monday, reaching $16.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,893. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.29. Everi has a 12-month low of $13.52 and a 12-month high of $24.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.05). Everi had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 57.84%. The company had revenue of $204.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.66 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Everi will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, game content, and related equipment.

