Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) PT Raised to $17.00

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Mizuho from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Evolus in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Evolus currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.67.

Shares of Evolus stock opened at $11.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $621.53 million, a PE ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.26. Evolus has a 1 year low of $5.06 and a 1 year high of $14.34.

Evolus ( NASDAQ:EOLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.05). Evolus had a negative net margin of 56.88% and a negative return on equity of 141.07%. The firm had revenue of $33.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.94 million. Equities analysts forecast that Evolus will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Evolus by 979.7% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Evolus during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Evolus by 453.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,221 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Evolus in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Evolus during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 45.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

