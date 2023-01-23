Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Short Interest Up 15.6% in December

Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 267,000 shares, an increase of 15.6% from the December 15th total of 231,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 197,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evolution Petroleum

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Evolution Petroleum by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,342,250 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,904,000 after acquiring an additional 217,029 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its position in Evolution Petroleum by 3.2% during the third quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 1,666,373 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,597,000 after purchasing an additional 51,361 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Evolution Petroleum by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,297,859 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,813,000 after buying an additional 14,825 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Evolution Petroleum by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,226,070 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,533,000 after buying an additional 14,102 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Evolution Petroleum by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,047,887 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,292,000 after buying an additional 47,022 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Evolution Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Evolution Petroleum Stock Performance

EPM traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $6.66. The company had a trading volume of 120,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,710. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.55 million, a PE ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Evolution Petroleum has a one year low of $4.81 and a one year high of $8.55.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The energy company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.06). Evolution Petroleum had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 55.75%. The firm had revenue of $39.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.38 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Evolution Petroleum will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evolution Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Evolution Petroleum’s payout ratio is 42.48%.

Evolution Petroleum Company Profile

Evolution Petroleum Corp. is an oil and gas company. It holds assets through Delhi, Hamilton Dome, and Barnette Shale. The company was founded by Robert Stevens Herlin in 2003 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

