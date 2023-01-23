Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Hits New 12-Month High at $54.46

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$54.46 and last traded at C$54.10, with a volume of 57422 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$52.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EIF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on Exchange Income from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Exchange Income from C$61.00 to C$59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Cormark lifted their price objective on Exchange Income from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Exchange Income from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Exchange Income from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$61.56.

Exchange Income Stock Up 3.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.76, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$50.54 and a 200 day moving average price of C$47.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.19.

Exchange Income Announces Dividend

Exchange Income ( TSE:EIF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.10 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$586.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$536.34 million. On average, analysts predict that Exchange Income Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio is 89.69%.

Exchange Income Company Profile

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

See Also

