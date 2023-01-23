Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Given New $46.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Exelon in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Exelon from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Exelon from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Exelon from $51.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelon has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Exelon Price Performance

NASDAQ:EXC traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $41.82. The company had a trading volume of 4,702,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,795,760. Exelon has a 1-year low of $35.19 and a 1-year high of $50.71. The company has a market capitalization of $41.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Institutional Trading of Exelon

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Exelon had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Exelon’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Exelon will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Exelon by 487.3% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,930,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,929,000 after buying an additional 9,899,186 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Exelon by 349.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,531,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,972,000 after buying an additional 7,408,787 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Exelon in the 3rd quarter valued at $123,920,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Exelon by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,535,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,824,000 after buying an additional 2,339,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Exelon by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,274,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,381,678,000 after buying an additional 2,279,491 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Exelon



Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

