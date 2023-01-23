eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Short Interest Up 11.3% in December

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,280,000 shares, a growth of 11.3% from the December 15th total of 12,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.6 days. Approximately 19.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other eXp World news, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 3,251 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $39,012.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,452,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,424,852. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 79,315 shares of company stock valued at $1,015,478 in the last 90 days. 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXPI. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in eXp World by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,588,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,763,000 after buying an additional 1,078,309 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in eXp World by 114.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,654,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,473,000 after buying an additional 881,750 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in eXp World during the second quarter worth approximately $11,601,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in eXp World by 8.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,422,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,840,000 after buying an additional 769,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in eXp World by 9,638.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 349,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,919,000 after buying an additional 346,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPI traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.25. The company had a trading volume of 819,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,906. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 57.00 and a beta of 2.83. eXp World has a 1-year low of $9.96 and a 1-year high of $30.45.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. eXp World had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 15.52%. Research analysts forecast that eXp World will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This is an increase from eXp World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. eXp World’s payout ratio is 72.00%.

Separately, DA Davidson lowered their target price on eXp World from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and offers buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

