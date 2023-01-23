Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Sold by Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,594 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 19,736 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 178,053 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $16,885,000 after purchasing an additional 6,632 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 4.6% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,632 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,655,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 6.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 197,986 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $18,775,000 after purchasing an additional 11,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Expedia Group Stock Up 1.7 %

EXPE traded up $1.90 during trading on Monday, hitting $113.20. The company had a trading volume of 441,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,312,187. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Expedia Group, Inc. has a one year low of $82.39 and a one year high of $217.72. The company has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a PE ratio of 40.77, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expedia Group

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The online travel company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.05. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $63,614.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,510.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXPE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on Expedia Group from $134.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Expedia Group from $132.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Expedia Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Expedia Group from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.28.

About Expedia Group

(Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.