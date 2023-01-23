Fei USD (FEI) Price Up 1.2% Over Last Week

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 23rd. In the last week, Fei USD has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Fei USD token can currently be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00004355 BTC on major exchanges. Fei USD has a total market capitalization of $422.61 million and approximately $769,698.63 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Fei USD alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00009995 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00055029 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00030204 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00018027 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.96 or 0.00223162 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000110 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002852 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Fei USD Token Profile

FEI is a token. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 426,116,733 tokens and its circulating supply is 424,996,178 tokens. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Fei USD is fei.money. Fei USD’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol.

Fei USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 426,116,732.6917724 with 424,996,177.78890556 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.99151225 USD and is down -0.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 69 active market(s) with $932,167.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fei USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fei USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fei USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fei USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.