Fei USD Market Capitalization Hits $421.37 Million (FEI)

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Over the last week, Fei USD has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. Fei USD has a market capitalization of $421.37 million and $693,616.80 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fei USD token can now be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00004312 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00010028 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00055208 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00030092 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00018043 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.32 or 0.00223183 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 40.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000113 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002836 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Fei USD Profile

Fei USD (CRYPTO:FEI) is a token. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 426,116,733 tokens and its circulating supply is 424,996,178 tokens. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fei USD’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol. The official website for Fei USD is fei.money.

Fei USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 426,116,732.6917724 with 424,996,177.78890556 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.99151225 USD and is down -0.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 69 active market(s) with $932,167.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

